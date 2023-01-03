JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to bow down to China: BJP
Congress says PM Modi's New Year 'gift' cuts rations of 810 mn poor by 50%
Allegation doesn't make a person guilty: CM Khattar on Sandeep Singh
Constitution capable of incorporating changing aspirations: President
EAM defends India's move to import Russian oil; says Europe imports more
Confused BRO for 'bro', but seeing their work, they're real brothers: Singh
Form high level panel for strategy to tackle crimes against women: DCW
All conversions can't be illegal: SC on HC order on MP anti-conversion law
Ex-RAW chief AS Dulat joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi
PM Modi outlines vision of science at 108th Indian Science Congress
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Employees of 3 state-owned power Cos to strike from Jan 4 in Maharashtra
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to bow down to China: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being "perpetually confused" and accused him of wanting India to bow down to China over his recent remarks on the border tensions

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Washim: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Washim district, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
PTI Photo

The BJP on Tuesday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being "perpetually confused" and accused him of wanting India to bow down to China over his recent remarks on the border tensions.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying: "The Congress leader has become a victim of confusion during his travels. India cannot be understood only by travelling across the country, one needs to understand Indianess."

Referring to Gandhi's remarks on the border tensions in his interview with actor Kamal Hasan, Trivedi said, "Rahul Gandhi has made his intention clear that India should surrender before China in the same way it used to happen during his party's government."

"The interview was an interaction between a "perpetually confused and tensed leader" and a "confused film star. But he has dispelled India's illusion... His statement on China is indicating that India should bow down to China," Trivedi added.

--IANS

dr/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 17:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU