Allegation doesn't make a person guilty: CM Khattar on Sandeep Singh

A person does not become guilty just because an allegation is levelled against him, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Tuesday amid Opposition demand to sack minister Sandeep Singh, who was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman coach.

He said the police are investigating the matter and further action will be taken once the inquiry report comes.

Singh gave up his Sports portfolio on Sunday, saying he has taken the step on moral grounds, and claimed that the charges against him are baseless.

The former India hockey captain had said he has handed over the charge of the sports department to CM Khattar. However, he had not resigned from the BJP-led ministry.

"A woman sportsperson has levelled an absurd allegation against the sports minister. But just levelling an allegation does not make a person guilty. The police further probes the allegations.

"The Chandigarh police is investigating the matter and the Police too are gathering its report. We will take further action once the (inquiry) report comes," Khattar said in Rajasthan's Sirohi where he had gone to attend an event of the Brahma Kumaris.

"Being a minister in the sports department, an issue might have been raised that an impartial inquiry is not taking place. Therefore, he will not remain a sports minister, he has been removed from there so that a proper and fair inquiry takes place," the chief minister said.

The Chandigarh police on Saturday registered an FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement.

The Haryana Director General of Police set up a committee after Singh lodged a complaint against the coach, claiming she had tarnished his image.

A 'khap panchayat' on Monday threatened to launch a big agitation if Singh is not sacked.

