Road transport, highways sector has max number of delayed projects: Govt
Light rain likely in Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 deg C
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi resumes final lap of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Srinagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Srinagar's Panthachowk on Sunday, as the foot march entered its last day

Topics
Congress | Rahul Gandhi | Srinagar

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo yatra, congress
Photo: Twitter (@arvindgunasekar)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Srinagar's Panthachowk on Sunday, as the foot march entered its last day.

Gandhi, along with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began the yatra at 10:45 am in his trademark white T-shirt.

The Gandhis joined hundreds of Congress supporters, including women, who were seen carrying the tricolour and party flags.

The yatra will cover a distance of seven kilometres up to the Sonwar area of the city.

After a brief halt there, the Gandhis will reach the Lal Chowk City Centre to unfurl the tricolour.

The whole area around Lal Chowk has been sealed off and a multi-layer security ring deployed around the city centre.

After Lal Chowk, the yatra will travel to Nehru Park in the Boulevard area of the city, marking an end to the 4,080-km walkathon, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and traversed 75 districts across the country.

On Monday, Gandhi will unfurl the tricolour at the party headquarters on the M A Road here, following which a public rally will be held at the SK stadium, for which 23 opposition political parties have been invited.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 12:13 IST

