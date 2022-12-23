JUST IN
Piyush Goyal tables Jan Vishwas Bill in Lok Sabha for ease of doing biz
22,238 complaints, second appeals pending with CIC: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Congress alleges Rs 1,700 cr PMGSY 'scam' in Manipur, demands CBI inquiry
Goyal withdraws remark on Bihar, says no intention to insult state, people
'Chronology Samajhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Oppn floor leaders to meet today in Parl to discuss further strategies
Congress to 'resolve' rift between Gehlot and Pilot after Bharat Jodo Yatra
Public health far too serious issue to play politics on: Congress
Govt shows '56-inch chest' to farmers, '0.56 inch to China': AAP leader
Oppn leaders protest in Parl, demand discussion on India-China faceoff
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Piyush Goyal tables Jan Vishwas Bill in Lok Sabha for ease of doing biz
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kherli Lala on last day of Haryana leg

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed on Friday from Kherli Lala in Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase

Topics
Indian National Congress | Haryana | Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  Faridabad (Hry) 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra | File Image: Twitter Handle

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed on Friday from Kherli Lala in Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase.

Senior Congress leaders from the state have been part of the foot march that entered Nuh in Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Braving the morning chill, among those who walked along with Gandhi were former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja.

The yatra will pass through Faridabad district, including Pakhal village, Pali Chowk and Gopal Garden, during the day.

After entering Nuh on Wednesday, Gandhi had targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting that while the Congress gives voice to farmers and labourers, another ideology benefits only a select few.

The former Congress chief had also slammed the ruling party over inflation and unemployment.

On Thursday, Gandhi said the government is coming up with "excuses" to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to him to consider suspending the march if COVID-19 protocols could not be followed.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress that started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first phase of the yatra in Haryana concludes on Friday.

In the second phase, the yatra is scheduled to re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 09:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU