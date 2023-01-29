JUST IN
Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk says he's under house arrest, police deny charge
PM to address 2023's first monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Some people purposely spread wrong info about China issue for politics: EAM
Akhilesh Yadav shown black flags during Maa Pitambra 108 Mahayagya in UP
Groundwater charges set to be levied on non-exempted users in Punjab
Ayodhya seer announces bounty on SP leader for Ramcharitmanas remark
IWT a technical matter, commissioners of both countries will talk: EAM
AAP govt's project to transform 1,400-km Delhi roads to kick off from Apr 1
TISS issues another warning to students against BBC documentary screening
India will be a leading power after becoming 'atmanirbhar': S Jaishankar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Gujarat junior clerk exam cancelled after question paper leak; 1 detained
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UP issues guidelines for 'no cheating' in exams; bans mobiles, calculators

No teacher shall be appointed at a particular examination centre on his/her request for vested interest, the statement said

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | cheating | UP board exams

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh's Board of Secondary Education has issued a list of guidelines, which include barring invigilators from using mobiles, calculators or any other e-devices, to ensure there is no cheating in the state board exams next month.

Fifty per cent of the invigilators at the examination centres will be external and a teacher of the subject for which an exam is being held will not be put on duty, according to the statement by the Uttar Pradesh government issued on Saturday. These follow directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a copying-free board exam..

The guidelines also state that no girl examinee will be frisked by a male invigilator. Besides, women invigilators will be deployed at centres where girls are sitting for exams. No teacher shall be appointed at a particular examination centre on his/her request for vested interest, the statement said.

According to secretary of the Board of Secondary Education Divyakant Shukla, each examination hall will have two invigilators while those with more than 40 students will have three invigilators, it said.

Invigilators will also have to ensure confidentiality and security of question papers. No candidate can enter the examination hall with any material for copying, mobile phone, calculator, or any such electronic device.

The invigilator will inspect the examination hall and ensure there is no text material, poster, chart, written instructions on the blackboard, which could be beneficial for the examinees, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 10:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.