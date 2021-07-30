Rahul Gandhi urges people in Kerala to adhere to Covid guidelines

Amid rising cases of in Kerala, Congress leader on Friday appealed to people in the state to follow all safety measures and guidelines.

reported over 22,000 cases for the third day in a row on Thursday. The Central government is sending a six-member team to to aid the state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management.

"Rising cases of infections in are worrying," Gandhi said.

"I appeal to our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures & guidelines. Please take care," the MP from Kerala's Wayanad said in a tweet.

