Rahul Gandhi wishes Home Minister Amit Shah speedy recovery from Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Home minister Amit Shah tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to hospital
Amit Shah visits Delhi's LNJP Hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness
Delhi CM wishes Home Minister Amit Shah speedy recovery from Covid-19
Virtual call to Bengal voters: Amit Shah rallies against Mamata Banerjee
Delhi begins Covid-19 rapid antigen tests; HM backs single strategy for NCR
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery, after he was found to be suffering from Covid-19.
"Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Shah said on his Twitter handle that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU