Rahul Gandhi wishes Home Minister Amit Shah speedy recovery from Covid-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery, after he was found to be suffering from Covid-19.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

"Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Shah said on his Twitter handle that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 20:14 IST

