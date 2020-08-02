Devendra Fadnavis wishes Amit Shah, TN guv speedy recovery from Covid-19

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive of Covid-19. Photo: ANI

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union home minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit who have tested positive for coronavirus.

"The entire nation's good wishes are with you," the former Maharashtra chief minister said responding to Shah's tweet that he has tested positive for the infection and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

He also tweeted: "Get well soon Hon Banwarilal Purohit ji ! We wish you a speedy recovery!" A Chennai-based hospital has said that Purohit, 80, has tested positive for coronavirus and advised home isolation since his infection was mild.

Purohit hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra.
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 19:49 IST

