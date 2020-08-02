Devendra Fadnavis wishes Amit Shah, TN guv speedy recovery from Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
TN governor Purohit tests positive for Covid-19; advised home isolation
Amit Shah visits Delhi's LNJP Hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness
Delhi CM wishes Home Minister Amit Shah speedy recovery from Covid-19
Home minister Amit Shah tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to hospital
World is witnessing India's successful battle against Covid-19: Amit Shah
-
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union home minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit who have tested positive for coronavirus.
"The entire nation's good wishes are with you," the former Maharashtra chief minister said responding to Shah's tweet that he has tested positive for the infection and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE
He also tweeted: "Get well soon Hon Banwarilal Purohit ji ! We wish you a speedy recovery!" A Chennai-based hospital has said that Purohit, 80, has tested positive for coronavirus and advised home isolation since his infection was mild.
Purohit hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra.
मा. @AmitShah भाई, आपको यथाशीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ हो यही ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है । पूरे राष्ट्र की शुभकामनाएँ आपके साथ है । https://t.co/E5zTrqh4By— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 2, 2020
Get well soon Hon Banwarilal Purohit ji ! We wish you a speedy recovery! https://t.co/m5CTr8oO4c— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 2, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU