Rahul urges FM to extend moratorium on repayment of short-term crop loans

-
ALSO READ
Changing a monolith
Defence allocation remains same, IAF gets highest capital boost in Budget
Towards indigenisation: MoD puts 108 defence items on import ban list
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 43rd meeting of the GST Council today
Ministry of Defence allocates Rs 500 cr for designing innovative products
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging the Centre to extend the moratorium on repayment of short-term crop loans of farmers to December 31.
The former Congress Chief also asked the Centre to waive all penal interest on such loans
Drawing Centre's attention to the "acute" financial distress being faced by farmers across the country due to the continuing pandemic, Gandhi said his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala is home to a significant number of small and marginal farmers growing cash crops.
"As you are aware, large parts of Kerala were devastated by two consecutive years of flooding in 2018 and 2019. Just as the farmers were on their road to recovery, the COVID pandemic struck. This has severely heightened agrarian distress," said the Wayanad MP.
He noted that to deal with heightened agrarian distress, currently, farmers are availing short term crop loans at a concessional rate under the interest subvention scheme.
"However, factors including, multiple lockdowns, disruptions in the supply chain and limited market access have severely affected farm incomes. Mounting debt coupled with future economic uncertainty has affected the ability of our farmers to repay their loan on time," he said.
Gandhi stated that he has been receiving representations requesting a moratorium on repayment of short-term crop loans from individuals and organizations in his constituency.
"Crores of farmers across India are similarly placed. In this backdrop, I request your kind intervention in extending the moratorium on repayment of short-term crop loans till December 31, 2021 and waive all penal interest," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU