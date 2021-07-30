Rahul writes to FM seeking relief to farmers on repayment of crop loans

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Punjab CM calls all-party meet on Feb 2 to discuss farmers' agitation
Farmers' protest LIVE: SC refuses to entertain pleas on R-Day violence
Farmers' protest LIVE: Congress is doing 'khoon ki kheti', says Tomar
LIVE: Host farmers at your house like you treated Obama, Owaisi tells PM
Farmers' protest LIVE: Sachin Pilot asks Centre to repeal agri laws
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to extend the moratorium on repayment of short-term.crop loans by farmers to December 31, 2021.
Gandhi also sought waiver of all penal interest on such loans.
He highlighted that farmers across the country are facing acute financial distress due to the pandemic.
The former Congress chief said his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala is home to a significant number of small and marginal farmers growing cash crops.
He said large parts of Kerala were devastated by two consecutive years of flooding in 2018 and 2019.
"Just as the farmers were on their road to recovery, the Covid pandemic struck. This has severely heightened agrarian distress. Currently, farmers avail short-term crop loans at a concessional rate under the interest subvention scheme.
"However, factors including multiple lockdowns, disruptions in the supply chain and limited market access have severely affected farm incomes," he said.
Gandhi said that mounting debt coupled with future economic uncertainty has affected the ability of farmers to repay their loan on time.
He said he has been receiving representations requesting for a moratorium on repayment of short-term crop loans from individuals and organisations in my constituency.
"Crores of farmers across India are similarly placed. In this backdrop, I request your kind intervention in extending the moratorium on repayment of short-term crop loans till December 31, 2021 and waive all penal interest," Gandhi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU