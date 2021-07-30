Top headlines: India sticks to growth forecast; Kerala struggles with Covid

was hailed for its handling of Covid-19 but now it's contributing nearly half the cases nationally. What led to this situation?



Read more on this and other top headlines for the day.



sticks to double-digit economic growth forecast

Even when most global organisations have slashed their economic growth forecasts for India to single digits, the fina­nce ministry is confident of achieving double-digit growth this fiscal year.





Exhausted govt machinery may be behind Kerala's Covid-19 cases rise

From being held up as a model state for its Covid-19 control during the first wave of the pandemic, is contributing to nearly half the cases reported nationally, drawing criticism from experts and the Opposition on the way the state has tackled the second wave.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the Centre would send a six-member high-level multidisciplinary team to the state to assess the situation there. The team will be headed by Dr S K Singh, director, Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Read more “Our initial estimates were quite conservative and steady, unlike the other institutions, which may have been optimistic. We stand by the February Budget estimates of a 10.5 per cent GDP growth rate. We will be close to our Budget estimates but might be lower than the Economic Survey’s — but still, have around double-digit growth for the current fiscal year,” Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal told Busi­ness Standard. Read more

okays insulin Semglee as first interchangeable biosimilar drug

The US drug regulator has approved Biocon’s Semglee, the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin product, to treat diabetes patients. This means that Semglee can be substituted for its reference drug – Sanofi’s Lantus – by a pharmacist in the US without any intervention of the prescriber. Lantus is a long-acting insulin glargine.