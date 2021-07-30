Sable betters own 3000m steeplechase national record in Tokyo Olympics

India's Avinash Sable shattered his own 3000m steeplechase national record while finishing seventh in his heat race at the here on Friday.

The 26-year-old Sable clocked 8:18.12 in heat number 2 to better his earlier national record of 8:20.20 he set during the Federation Cup in March.

The top three in each of the three heats and next six fastest athletes across all the qualifying heats qualify for the final and Sable is unexpected to make that cut.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)