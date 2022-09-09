JUST IN
Zenara Pharma launches generic anti-viral pills for Covid-19 in India
Railways floats tender for 80k 'Make in India' wheels every year: Vaishnaw

The Railways has drawn up a blueprint to become an exporter of wheels and a tender was floated to build a wheel plant which would manufacture at least 80,000 wheels every year, said Vaishnaw

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

The Railways has drawn up a blueprint to become an exporter of wheels and on Friday a tender was floated to build a wheel plant which would manufacture at least 80,000 wheels every year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

This is for the first time that the Railways has floated a tender to invite private players to build a wheel plant and make wheels for high speed trains in India, he said.

Indian Railways needs two lakh wheels per year. According to the plan, while Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will provide one lakh wheels, the rest will be provided by a new 'Make in India' plant.

Addressing a press briefing, Vaishnaw said the tender will be awarded on the condition that the plant will be exporter of wheels too and the export market will be Europe. The tender mandates that the plant has to be set up within 18 months, Vaishnaw said.

The wheels of the Vande Bharat train were stuck in war-torn Ukraine and had to be airlifted to meet the timelines set for their production.

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 16:10 IST

