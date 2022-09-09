India to observe state mourning on Sunday as respect to Queen Elizabeth II

-
ALSO READ
8 killed in Afghanistan capital during Shia community mourning gathering
Karnataka govt announces 1-day state mourning for late Minister Umesh Katti
Murmu's Kolkata visit cancelled due to national mourning for Shinzo Abe
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service due to 'some discomfort'
-
One day state mourning will be observed across India on September 11 as a mark of respect to UK's Queen Elizabeth II, the government announced on Friday.
The queen died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after remaining the UK's longest-serving monarch for 70 years. She was 96.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day state mourning on September 11 throughout India," an official statement said.
On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 15:45 IST