Tuticorin airport undergoes Rs 381 cr upgradation to cater rising traffic

In order to cater the rising passenger traffic and the demand for better services and connections, Airports Authority of India's airport is undergoing major upgradation which includes the extension of runway for operation of A-321 type of aircraft, construction of a new apron, new terminal building, technical block-cum-control tower and a new fire station at a cost of Rs 381 crore.

Spread over an area of 13,500 square metre, the new terminal building will be able to handle 600 passengers during peak hours.

The building will be equipped with all the modern facilities and passenger amenities with a provision of two aerobridges along with car parking facilities and new approach road.

Inspired by the famous Chettinad houses of the region, the intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in the southern region and will add a new dimension to the terminal design. Strong references to the local culture and traditional architecture will be expressed by the building's architecture. The interiors of the building reflect the colours and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner. The new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features.

The airport development project also includes widening and strengthening work of the existing runway, making the airport suitable for operation of A-321 type of aircraft. Construction of a new ATC tower-cum-technical block, fire station, isolation bay and five aircraft parking bays to park A-321 type of aircraft is also part of the project

is the only airport located beyond Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu region. Upgradation of the airport will not only fulfil the demand of the local community for enhanced passenger services but will also promote trade and tourism in and neighbouring districts like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari. The project for upgradation and expansion of the airport is likely to be completed by December 2023.

