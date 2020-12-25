Railways to enhance IRCTC's e-ticketing website: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Railways to become 100% electrified in next 3.5 years: Piyush Goyal
Indian Railways committed to integrate with GeM portal: Piyush Goyal
IRCTC gains 7% in 2 days as Railways to operate additional special trains
Railways achieves 31% of targeted capex in five months despite Covid-19
Goyal urges industry to work with Railways in reducing cost of logistics
-
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) e-ticketing website will have all the features for ease of booking by the passengers.
The Indian Railways is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of their e-ticketing website, along with enhanced features and simple design, the official press release said.
The Union Minister of Railways Industry and Commerce reviewed the upgradation work for the e-ticketing system.
IRCTC ticketing website of Indian Railways provides the facility of online passenger reservation in the trains being run over IR touching the lives of most citizens for their rail travel needs.
The release further reads, since 2014 a new emphasis is being given on improving the public experience in the booking of tickets as well as travelling conveniences. The Minister felt that the IRCTC website remains the first contact point of traveling citizens with the railways and that experience must be friendly and convenient.
"Under the new digital India, more and more people are now moving towards booking the tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters and therefore IRCTC website needs to really double its efforts to constantly upgrade itself.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU