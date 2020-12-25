Railways to enhance IRCTC's e-ticketing website: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister on Friday said that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) e-ticketing website will have all the features for ease of booking by the passengers.

The Indian is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of their e-ticketing website, along with enhanced features and simple design, the official press release said.

The Union Minister of Industry and Commerce reviewed the upgradation work for the e-ticketing system.

ticketing website of Indian provides the facility of online passenger reservation in the trains being run over IR touching the lives of most citizens for their rail travel needs.

The release further reads, since 2014 a new emphasis is being given on improving the public experience in the booking of tickets as well as travelling conveniences. The Minister felt that the website remains the first contact point of traveling citizens with the railways and that experience must be friendly and convenient.

"Under the new digital India, more and more people are now moving towards booking the tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters and therefore website needs to really double its efforts to constantly upgrade itself.

