Odisha reports 325 fresh coronavirus cases, 3 new fatalities

Odisha on Friday reported
325 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 3,27,867, a health department official said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the rose to 1,853 with three fresh fatalities in the last 24-hours, he said.
The three fatalities were reported from Balasore, Dhenkanal and Khurda districts, he said
The new COVID-19 cases were detected in 24 of the 30 districts of Odisha, with 187 reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 138 are local contact cases.
Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest number of new cases at 36, followed by Sundergarh (33) and Angul (32).
Six districts - Boudh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada, did not report any new positive cases in the last 24 hours, he said.
Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said: "Regret to inform the demise of three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."
Apart from 1,853 fatalities reported so far, 53 COVID-19 positive patients have also died in the state due to comorbidities, he said.
Khurda district alone accounted for 318 deaths followed by Ganjam (246), Sundergarh (163), Cuttack (138) and Puri (114).
Twenty-five other districts reported casualties below 100, he said.
The state now has 2,989 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 3,22,972 patients have recovered from the disease.
The state has tested over 67.70 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 32,782 on Thursday. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 4.84 per cent, the data released by the health and family welfare department said.
