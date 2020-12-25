Security forces deployed at Delhi's Ghazipur border amid farmer protests

-
ALSO READ
Short of answers or assurances: Govt unable to handle farmer protests
Amit Shah's meet with farmers inconclusive; Centre to make proposals today
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers protesting at Delhi's borders
LIVE: Modi questions protest, asks what's wrong if farmers are benefitting?
Farmers at Delhi borders remain resolute in seeking repeal of new agri laws
-
Security forces have been deployed at Delhi's Ghazipur border on Friday in view of farmers' protest against the new agricultural laws.
As farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi, Police advised commuters to avoid several routes as Singhu,Auchandi,Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are closed today for traffic movement.
"Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla, and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Police also asked to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and National Highway 44.
"The chilla, Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmers' protest. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara,bhopra, and Loni borders," Delhi police said.
Meanwhile, a group of farmers at the Tikri border held a shirtless protest march against the farm laws.
On December 23, farmer unions had written to the government urging it not to repeat the "meaningless amendments" which they had earlier rejected and asked it to come up with a concrete proposal in writing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU