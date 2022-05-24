Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again, bring down temp by 11 deg Celcius

Another spell of rain and thundershowers lashed and its neighbouring areas on Monday night bringing down the temperature.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that is likely to witness another spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Monday night.

The rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat and brought down the mercury by 11 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city could remain below 40 degrees till May 26 and is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius by May 28.

Flights have been delayed in the capital due to rain and thundershowers.

