Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again, bring down temp by 11 deg Celcius

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
Thunderstorm, heavy rains bring relief to scorched northwest India
Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi-NCR regions, flight operations affected
Thunderstorm, rainfall likely in TN, Puducherry in next 1-2 hours, says IMD
Delhi witnesses highest single-day rainfall for January in 22 years
-
Another spell of rain and thundershowers lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday night bringing down the temperature.
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Delhi is likely to witness another spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Monday night.
The rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat and brought down the mercury by 11 degrees Celsius.
The Met Department has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city could remain below 40 degrees till May 26 and is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius by May 28.
Flights have been delayed in the national capital due to rain and thundershowers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU