Rain brings respite in Noida; leaves trees uprooted, power disrupted

Early morning rains followed by overcast, cool weather conditions throughout Monday brought relief to Noida and Greater Noida residents from the intense May heat but the heavy showers also left trees uprooted and roads waterlogged at several locations.
ower outages were also witnessed in certain parts of the twin cities in the wake of the rains, even as road traffic movement got affected during peak office hours, according to officials.
The maximum temperature of Noida, which had risen to over 40 degrees Celsius, came down to 28 degrees Celsius on Monday. Similarly the minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at a low of 18 degrees Celsius on Monday, the regional weather office said.
The regional meteorological centre (RMC) stated "light to moderate intensity" thundershowers and gusty winds with speed of 50 to 60kmph were witnessed across Noida between 5 am to 8.30 am on Monday.
The RMC predicted the Noida will record maximum and minimum temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday with a possibility of rain and overcast conditions.
While the weather turned pleasant after the rains on Monday, incidents of fallen trees and power outages were reported from parts of Noida as well as Greater Noida.
City residents took to social media to report that street lights, billboards, barricades at construction sites were also found fallen in parts of the cities, disrupting traffic movement.
Sushil Jain, a resident of Noida Sector 92, said his area remained without power for around 15 hours till Monday night.
"During this whole time, there was supply for 5 minutes twice. Then we got power supply around 8 pm for one hour followed by multiple disruptions," Jain told PTI at 10 pm.
The Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, the power distribution company, initially said there was a fault in transformer of the local area, leading to power outage. Later, the PVVNL on Twitter said there was breakdown in a 33 KV line which caused the outage.
"Trees had got uprooted at some locations, while street lights had also fallen in some places. A barricade at under-construction Parthala roundabout had also fallen. These all had led to congestion of traffic flow during peak hours. But all such trees, electric poles, etc were removed soon with help of locals and authorities, a traffic police official said.
Water-logging was witnessed at the prominent Sector 18 underpass, which leads to Delhi, and had resulted in slowing down of vehicles. Similarly, water got logged at the Sector 132 underpass of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, according to residents.
