Rain unlikely in Delhi over next few days, temperature may to rise: IMD

Day temperature is expected to rise marginally in the capital as is unlikely over the next few days, the weather department has predicted.

On Wednesday, will witness partly cloudy skies, but there will be no rain, it said, adding that the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The city has recorded just 20.9 mm against the normal of 58.3 mm -- a deficiency of 64 per cent -- in September so far.

Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 582.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)