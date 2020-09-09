Rain unlikely in Delhi over next few days, temperature may to rise: IMD

-
Day temperature is expected to rise marginally in the national capital as rainfall is unlikely over the next few days, the weather department has predicted.
On Wednesday, Delhi will witness partly cloudy skies, but there will be no rain, it said, adding that the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.
The city has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 58.3 mm -- a deficiency of 64 per cent -- in September so far.
Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 582.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.
