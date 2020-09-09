Railway Protection Force busts illegal tickets booking racket, 50 arrested

JUST IN
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday busted an illegal train ticket booking racket with the arrest of 50 people, RPF Director-General, Arun Kumar said.

According to the RPF, they were using cryptocurrency so that their money trail can't be traced.

"Its network has been unearthed and the system has been decimated. 50 people have been nabbed. It was an all-India operation. They used cryptocurrency so that their money trail can't be traced," Kumar said.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 08:38 IST

