Govt cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal for bulk users
Business Standard

Mercury to rise 2-4 degrees over next 5-6 days; 35% rain deficit this year

Even in the October-December period, post-monsoon rainfall has been below par

Topics
Rainfall | wheat | India Meteorological Department

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Gujarat water crisis: Dams and reservoirs go dry as state races against time
Any abnormally high temperature over the next month could have an impact on the standing wheat crop, mainly in north India

Temperatures have started rising across several parts of the country and, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature across northwest and central India, along with Maharashtra, is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees over the next 5-6 days, and not change significantly thereafter.

From February 23 to March 1, the IMD said minimum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal by 1-2°C in north India and normal in other parts of the country, the Met department said in its latest weather forecast. Any abnormally high temperature over the next month could have an impact on the standing wheat crop, mainly in north India.

In some parts of Gujarat and central India, day temperatures have already crossed 30°C while in the north it might reach that level in the coming days. A big reason for the early onset of high temperature is the near absence of any rain in the winter months and very few western disturbances over most of the country. Cumulatively, between January 1 and February 17, rainfall across India has been almost 35 per cent below normal.

Even in the October-December period, post-monsoon rainfall has been below par.

Earlier this week, the Centre in its second estimate said wheat production in the coming rabi marketing season (FY24) is expected to be at an all-time high of 112.18 million tonnes, up 4.12 per cent from last year on the back of a sharp increase in acreage.

Production of mustard and chana is also projected at record highs in the ongoing rabi season, the estimates show.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 20:51 IST

`
