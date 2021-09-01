Rains cause waterlogging in national capital, traffic movement affected

-
Rains lashed many parts of the national capital and its neighboring areas on Wednesday morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city.
Due to waterlogging, the traffic movement at a few stretches was restricted and people were advised to avoid these routes.
According to Delhi Traffic Police, there is an obstruction in traffic at Azad Market Subway towards Pratap Nagar due to waterlogging.
The Zakhira underpass is closed also due to waterlogging. The Delhi Police also requested commuters to take alternative routes from Anand Parbat or Roshanara Road.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital and predicted 'moderate rain and thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places' today.
Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. In the month of August, the national capital has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30. This is around 31 per cent below the normal of 209.4 mm for the month, according to the IMD's rainfall statistics.
