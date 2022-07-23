Rains in large parts of Rajasthan, more likely in coming days, predicts IMD

-
Rains lashed large parts of Rajasthan with Kota's Ladpura area recording the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Saturday at 130 mm, according to the meteorological department.
During the same period, Jaipur tehsil received 100 mm of rainfall, Deoli 9 mm, Jhalawar and Bidasar 80 mm and Thanagazi 70 mm, the weather office said.
Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several districts including Sawai Madhopur, Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sikar, Banswara and Ajmer.
In Jaipur, rains started on Friday evening and continued through the night. The capital city and its surrounding areas received good rains during the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said.
The weather office has forecast more rain in the state in the coming days.
