Rains likely in Kolkata, other parts of West Bengal during Durga Puja

-
ALSO READ
Heavy rain forecast for several West Bengal districts till Wednesday
Cultural programmes with 150 people allowed during Durga Puja: Mamata
Fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall likely in Odisha
Puja grant to be used on Covid-19 gear, public-police bonding: Calcutta HC
WB weighing options of holding final-year varsity exams before puja: Mamata
-
A low-pressure area brewing over
the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause rains in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal during the Durga Puja, weather officials said on Friday.
The low-pressure area is likely to form around October 19 and be more marked thereafter, they said.
Though the system is likely to move towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, south-westerly wind flow will enhance in West Bengal, resulting in the probability of rain, the Met department said.
In south Bengal, including Kolkata, light to moderate rain is likely to occur till October 20.
During the Durga Puja, from October 21 to 26, the intensity of the rainfall in the region is likely to increase both in amount and spread, the weather office said.
The districts of north Bengal are also likely to receive light rainfall during pre-puja days and light to moderate rain during the festival, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU