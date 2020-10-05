Rajasthan CM Gehlot attacks BJP over late night cremation of Hathras victim

-
ALSO READ
Gehlot 'villain' of current political crisis: Rajasthan BJP chief
After Congress-Pilot truce, Gehlot says he will look into issues of MLAs
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot postpones all meetings for one month
Ashok Gehlot says it will be victory of truth in Rajasthan Assembly
BJP to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday attacked the BJP for a hurried late nigh cremation of the 19-year-old Hathras woman, who had died after allegedly being gang-raped and brutalised, terming it heartbreaking.
The cremation of the girl was conducted at 2 am at Hathras. This is heartbreaking and will be there forever in the memory of the entire country, Gehlot said.
He said the cremation was done under the supervision of the police and the victim's mother kept crying just for catching a last glimpse of her daughter.
When all this happened under the rule of BJP, which Hindu culture does the BJP talk about? he asked.
Even during the coronavirus period, 20 people are allowed to attend a cremation and the body is first handed over to the family member. When a soldier is martyred at the border, the body is brought in a plane or helicopter and handed over to family members. Giving such respect is a part of our culture and the religious belief of the country, he tweeted.
On the other hand, BJP state president Poonia targeted the state government over the rising crime graph and said that Rajasthan has become a crime capital of the country.
Poonia said the party on Sunday ran a campaign on social media to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
BJP spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said that in view of the increasing cases of rape, atrocities against women and Dalit in the state, the BJP will hold dharna and demonstrations at all district headquarters on Monday.
We need to wake this government up and ensure that such incidents are curbed and strict action is taken against the accused involved, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU