Khadi India's flagship store records Rs 1.2 Cr sales on Gandhi Jayanti

-
ALSO READ
Khadi commission complains against seller of 'fake' masks with PM's image
KVIC gets Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal to remove 160 fake Khadi products online
KVIC appoints Fashion Design Council Chairman Sunil Sethi as advisor
Vocal for local: Khadi masks to be exported to corona-hit US, UAE
Google launches online exhibition of postcards inspired by Mahatma Gandhi
-
The soaring spirit of Khadi lovers got better of the Covid-19 fear on Gandhi Jayanti with the Khadi sales figure crossing the Rs 1 crore mark at Delhi's flagship Khadi India outlet in Connaught Place.
The overall sales of Khadi was recorded at Rs 1,02,19,496 on Friday (October 2),which is significantly high given the prevailing Corona pandemic situation, said the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
Last year, the total sale at Khadi's CP outlet on October 2, stood at Rs 1.27 crore.
"As many as 1,633 bills were generated throughout the day with an average purchase of Rs 6,258 per bill."
Customers belonging to different segments and age-groups queued at the Khadi India outlet since morning.
Notably, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has also launched its customary annual special 20 per cent discount on all products to celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed the massive sale figures to the frequent appeals of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buy Khadi and also its growing popularity among masses particularly the youth.
"Despite the corona pandemic, a large number of people still came out to buy Khadi which is a result of the repeated appeals of the Hon'ble PM. Khadi has become a household name and the number of Khadi lovers is constantly growing. And despite a manifold increase in production, KVIC has ensured the highest quality of its product range that has kept our consumer base intact," Saxena said.
He added although the sale figure this year fell just short of last year's mark because of the pandemic, the over Rs 1 crore single-day sale figure was still quite satisfactory.
The high sale figure of Khadi this year assumes greater significance. While almost all activities were closed during the Covid-19 lockdown, KVIC continued with its diverse activities across the country that includes the manufacturing of face masks and personal hygiene products like hand wash and hand sanitizers apart from a vast range of fabric and village industries products.
--IANS
rak/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU