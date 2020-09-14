Rajasthan coronavirus update: 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths reported

As many as 1,703 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in on Sunday, taking the state's count to 1,02,408.

There are 84,518 cases which have recovered while 83,084 have been discharged.

" reports 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths, 1,616 recoveries and 1,668 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,02,408, including 1,236 deaths, 84,518 recoveries and 83,084 discharges," said State Health Department.

With 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national count crossed 47-lakh mark on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)