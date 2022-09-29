Rajasthan empowers police to act against banned PFI, similar organisations

The home department on Thursday released an order empowering the state police to act against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and other similar organisations.

The order was released following the Centre's notification banning the PFI and affiliates for five years.

The department has ordered the Director-General of Police, Additional Director-General of Police (Anti-Terror Squad and Special Operations Group), commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur, Inspector General range and Superintendents of Police and district courts to act against these organisations under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

In a notification issued late on Tuesday night, the Union Home Ministry said the central government is of the opinion that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining constitutional set up of the country and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime.

