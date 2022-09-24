Rajasthan govt approves Rs 100 cr additional package for small industries

-
-
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional package of Rs 100 crore for a scheme to promote small industries, which will help the government expand its coverage and smooth operation, an official statement said.
In the budget 2022-23, the chief minister had proposed Rs 150 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Laghu Protsahan Yojana' to encourage Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state and ensure easy access of loans to small businessmen and investors.
In pursuance of the budget announcement, Gehlot has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 100 crore, the statement said.
First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 18:46 IST
