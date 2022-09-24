JUST IN
Incessant rainfall in Punjab may damage Kharif crops, say experts
At Bihar rally, Shah highlights India becoming 5th largest economy in world
Will take various steps, students to be involved: CM on dengue control
Top headlines: Byju's pays $234 mn to Blackstone, India's 5G and more
Centre gives top priority to strengthen border infrastructure: Amit Shah
VHP workers gather outside UK embassy to protest attacks on Indians
Traffic snarls in parts of Delhi as rain continues to batter for third day
CM MK Stalin launches Green TN Mission, urges people to join hands
Will India get 5G services from Oct 1? Here's what experts think
1984 riots convict seeks suspension of sentence for kidney transplant
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Centre to rank 131 cities based on actions to improve air quality
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt approves Rs 100 cr additional package for small industries

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional package of Rs 100 crore for a scheme to promote small industries, which will help the govt expand its coverage and smooth operation

Topics
Rajasthan government | Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional package of Rs 100 crore for a scheme to promote small industries, which will help the government expand its coverage and smooth operation, an official statement said.

In the budget 2022-23, the chief minister had proposed Rs 150 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Laghu Protsahan Yojana' to encourage Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state and ensure easy access of loans to small businessmen and investors.

In pursuance of the budget announcement, Gehlot has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 100 crore, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajasthan government

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 18:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU