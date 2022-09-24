JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre gives top priority to strengthen border infrastructure: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Narendra Modi govt gives top priority to strengthen the country's borders, a reason why expenditure on infrastructure development in these areas has gone up

Topics
Amit Shah | Modi govt | Centre

Press Trust of India  |  Kishanganj (Bihar) 

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during inauguration of the National Tribal Research Institute as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kisho

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the Narendra Modi government gives top priority to strengthen the country's borders, a reason why expenditure on infrastructure development in these areas has gone up considerably under the current regime.

Addressing personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal at the Fatehpur outpost, falling in Bihar's Kishanganj district along the border with Nepal, Shah also underscored the Centre's sensitivity towards welfare needs of those manning the country's international boundaries.

"Between 2008 and 2014, annually around Rs 4,000 crore were spent on border infrastructure projects. This subsequently climbed to nearly Rs 6,000 crore per year, he said after inaugurating buildings of Fatehpur, Raniganj, Aamgachhi, Pekatola and Beria outposts.

The total money spent on border infrastructure projects under the NDA rule at the Centre has been Rs 44,600 crore, he said.

This has led to a 3.5 times increase in the total length of border roads, Shah told the gathering.

"Our personnel on the borders also chip in with their expertise in times of national calamities and law and order situations. The government realises this and has been working to provide them and their families with better facilities, Shah said.

To a casual observer it may appear that the SSB has an easy job, having to guard borders with friendly countries like Nepal and Bhutan, he said.

But we know challenges faced by you are no less daunting since patrolling an unfenced area is tricky. Your rapport and goodwill among the local population plays a very important role," observed the home minister.

He mentioned that SSB jawans took part in Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan with enthusiasm, and distributed 10 lakh tricolours among citizens.

Every household you visited with the national flag, ended up developing a rishta (bond) with the security forces, Shah added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 17:58 IST

