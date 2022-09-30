JUST IN
China pledges over $90 million for flood-hit Pakistan: Ambassador Nong Rong
Rajasthan govt organising 'Invest Rajasthan Summit' on Oct 7-8: Report
Tamil Nadu registers 522 new Covid-19 infections, no death in last 24 hours
SGPC urges CJI to form constitutional bench on Haryana gurdwara act
Kharif procurement to begin from Oct 1, Khattar holds high-level meeting
Delhi's education revolution made infra of schools world-class: Sisodia
Ensure speedy implementation of public transport tracking system: Gadkari
I-T dept extends deadline for filing of tax audit report to Oct 7
DU to start centre for disabilities studies to make education inclusive
Delhi's AQI settled mostly under 'moderate' category in September: CPCB
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SGPC urges CJI to form constitutional bench on Haryana gurdwara act
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt organising 'Invest Rajasthan Summit' on Oct 7-8: Report

The Rajasthan government will organise two-day the 'Invest Rajasthan Summit' from October 7 at the JECC here, an official statement said on Friday

Topics
Rajasthan government | Jaipur | Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

The Rajasthan government will organise two-day the 'Invest Rajasthan Summit' from October 7 at the JECC here, an official statement said on Friday.

Numerous national and international industrialists will be attending the summit. The theme of the summit Committed Delivered has gained wide acceptance in public.

As many as 4,192 MoUs/LOIs of Rs 10.44 lakh crore have been received from various national and international investors. The MoUs/LoIs that were signed include sectors like Mining and Minerals, Agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, textiles, engineering, chemicals and petrochemicals, health and medicine, logistics, energy, and handicrafts, an official statement said.

Many industrialists have confirmed to take part in this two-day investment summit, including LN Mittal, Chairman, Arcelor Mittal, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, Dr. Anish Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra Group, Aditya Ghosh, Co-Founder, Akasa Airlines and Chairperson, Social Enterprise Central, Sanjiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Finserv LTD, and Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & MD, ITC Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajasthan government

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 23:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU