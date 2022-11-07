JUST IN
Rajasthan govt plans to generate 50,000 jobs in handicraft sector

Rajasthan has about 600,000 craftsmen and artisans

Rajasthan government | rajasthan | Handicrafts

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

Image via Tech in Asia
The Rajasthan government is planning to generate 50,000 jobs in the handicraft sector in the next five years through its “Handicraft Policy-2022”, according to a state government official.

The official said the policy aimed at improving the conditions of artisans and weavers in the state and ensuring their contribution to social and economic development.

The state has about 600,000 craftsmen and artisans.

In 2020-21, handicrafts worth Rs 6,205.32 crore were exported from Rajasthan; besides these, gems and jewellery of Rs 4,067.36 crore, textiles of Rs 5,729.29 crore, readymade garments of Rs 1,764.40 crore, and carpets/rugs or dari of Rs 464.70 crore were sent out.

Handicrafts exports from the state have been constantly on the rise and, to give it a further boost, “Rajasthan Handicraft Policy 2022” was launched by the state government.

The policy also assists in marketing, financial, and social security by including the “cluster and craft village” concept.

Keeping in mind the development of handicrafts and uplift of the artisans, for the first time, in the “Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS)-2019”, handicrafts were included in “thrust sectors” and made eligible for additional benefits.

Rajasthan Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said the objective of the policy was to provide better marketing arrangements for the uplift of handicrafts, reviving traditional and extinct arts, and creating employment.

“To empower the artisans, the policy has provisions like organising the national-level handicrafts week every year, state-level awards in various categories, brand building, e-marketing, social security, loan facility, scholarship and assistance for participation in fair exhibitions as well as craft villages,” the minister said.

She said this included provisions for handicraft parks, design centres, sales centres, and the creation of a Directorate of Handicraft.

Mahavir Sharma, vice-chairman of the Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC), told Business Standard: “For a state like Rajasthan, full of artisans, artefacts, crafts and handicrafts, a specific handicraft policy is a welcome and encouraging step. This new policy, combined with the new MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) and RIPS policy, gives enough incentives to the manufacturer and exporters to take this sector forward.”

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 19:54 IST

