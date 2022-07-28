Rajasthan: IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Barmer, says collector

-
An Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft Thursday crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district, the collector said.
"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI.
#WATCH | Rajasthan: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. Further details regarding the pilots awaited pic.twitter.com/5KfO24hZB6— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
He said he was on the way to the site of the incident.
Further details are awaited.
