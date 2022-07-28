JUST IN

Delhi HC passes order in ED case against Jain, hears plea of Umar Khalid

Rajasthan: IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Barmer, says collector

"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI.

Press Trust of India  |  Barmer (Rajasthan) 
IAF aircraft crash, Barmer (Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

An Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft Thursday crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district, the collector said.

"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI.
 

 

He said he was on the way to the site of the incident.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 22:36 IST

