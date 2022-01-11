Rajasthan reports 6,366 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths in a day

reported 6,366 fresh Covid infections and four fatalities in a day pushing the tally of cases to 9,88,638 and the death toll to 8,978, official data showed on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, the highest, 2,166 cases, were reported from Jaipur, followed by 711 in Jodhpur. Kota district logged 446 cases, Alwar 411, Udaipur 403, Bharatpur 365 and Bikaner 255.

The four deaths were reported from Ajmer, Alwar, Jaipur and Nagar.

currently has 30,597 active cases.

