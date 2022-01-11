Lata Mangeshkar, Sussanne Khan, Keerthy Suresh test positive for COVID-19

Several and TV personalities, including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, interior designer Sussanne Khan, actors Keerthy Suresh, Neha Pendse and Pooja Gor on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Mangeshkar, 92, tested positive with mild symptoms and was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai two days ago, her niece Rachna Shah told PTI on Tuesday.

"She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we can't take a chance. As a family we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care," Shah said.

Mangeshkar's niece added that the singer "will be fine", but will take time for full recovery from COVID-19, considering her age.

Meanwhile, Khan, 43, said she had contracted the Omicron variant of coronavirus and was taking necessary precautions.

"After dodging COVID-19 for two years, in the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis," Khan, who is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, wrote on Instagram.

Suresh said she was experiencing "mild symptoms" after testing positive for the virus.

The "Mahanati" star said she contracted COVID-19 despite taking all "necessary precautions and safety measures".

"Which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe. I am currently in isolation. and under safe care. Those who came in close. contact with me, kindly do get tested.

"If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon," the 29-year-old wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Pendse, best known for featuring on the TV show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain", said he is under home quarantine since her COVID-19 result came out positive.

"After dodging the virus for two years, I unfortunately have caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine. Have not stepped out or met anyone for the past few days. Being an introvert can be helpful at times," the 37-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya" star Gor also took to Instagram and informed her followers that she has contracted the virus.

The 30-year-old actor wrote she was under home isolation.

"Got 'em positive vibes. #gottofightit #maskup #staysafe," she captioned the picture.

"Sacred Games" actor Jitendra Joshi also informed his fans that he has contracted the virus and is awaiting his RTPCR report to find out about the type of variant.

He shared a picture of his home testing kit showing a positive result and wrote, "Corona chose my body to stay. It' very painful. I have fever, headache, body pain n what not! Requesting all who came in contact with me to get tested (sic)."



According to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday, India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant.

Of the total 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,711 people have recovered or migrated so far.

