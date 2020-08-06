Rajasthan to introduce new tourism policy soon amid coronavirus crisis

Chief Minister on Wednesday announced that the government will soon introduce a new policy to help ensure the sector tides over the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Reviewing the work of the Department, Gehlot said, " is a prominent centre and livelihood of thousands of people depends on this sector."

"State has a large number of religious sites which are ancient and are important from the archaeological point of view," he added.

He directed the officers to prepare an outline to develop these religious sites keeping in view an increase in the flow of tourists. The Chief Minister also asked them to find a permanent solution to solve the water problem in Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur.

During a virtual review meeting, state Tourism Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said that innovations such as virtual seminars, online visits of temples could be adopted.

"The draft of new tourism policy is ready and will be finalised by the end of this month," Dotasara said.

Principal Secretary Tourism Alok Gupta said around 40 lakh people are associated with the tourism sector directly or indirectly. This sector has a major contribution to the state's GDP, read a press note by the Tourism Department.

