Raje discusses tourism, culture with members of Rajasthani diaspora in UK

Former Rajasthan chief minister held a detailed discussion with members of the Rajasthani diaspora in the United Kingdom on topics such as tourism and culture during a webinar held on Saturday.

"Raje interacted with the members of Rajasthan Association-UK through a webinar on tourism, culture and held a detailed discussion. She also encouraged them to increase their role in the development of the state," a statement said.

Raje, who is also the BJP national vice president, said the diasporic community plays the role of India's ambassadors abroad.

So it is their responsibility to come forward to form a New India and New Rajasthan, she said.

"Took part in an insightful interaction with members of the Rajasthani diaspora settled in the UK. A vibrant community serving as Rajasthan's finest ambassadors abroad, we discussed culture, tourism and the efforts we have undertaken to build a Naya Rajasthan, Raje tweeted later.

"The plays a crucial role in the nation's development on various levels -- political, social, economical, cultural... Their participation is essential to our growth and during the interaction I urged members of @UKRajasthani to join efforts back home for the same," she said.

