Raje discusses tourism, culture with members of Rajasthani diaspora in UK

-
ALSO READ
People of Rajasthan paying for internal strife in Congress: Vasundhara Raje
Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh amid Rajasthan political crisis
BJP ally targets Vasundhara Raje over Rajasthan political crisis
After Congress-Pilot truce, Gehlot says he will look into issues of MLAs
Govt tackling Covid-19 pandemic in cooperation with people: Gehlot
-
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje held a detailed discussion with members of the Rajasthani diaspora in the United Kingdom on topics such as tourism and culture during a webinar held on Saturday.
"Raje interacted with the members of Rajasthan Association-UK through a webinar on tourism, culture and held a detailed discussion. She also encouraged them to increase their role in the development of the state," a statement said.
Raje, who is also the BJP national vice president, said the diasporic community plays the role of India's ambassadors abroad.
So it is their responsibility to come forward to form a New India and New Rajasthan, she said.
"Took part in an insightful interaction with members of the Rajasthani diaspora settled in the UK. A vibrant community serving as Rajasthan's finest ambassadors abroad, we discussed culture, tourism and the efforts we have undertaken to build a Naya Rajasthan, Raje tweeted later.
"The Indian diaspora plays a crucial role in the nation's development on various levels -- political, social, economical, cultural... Their participation is essential to our growth and during the interaction I urged members of @UKRajasthani to join efforts back home for the same," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU