Rajnath Singh likely to meet Chinese counterpart on sidelines of SCO

Amid the ongoing border tensions between India and China, Defence Minister is likely to meet Chinese Defence Minister on the sidelines of (SCO) meeting in Moscow, sources said.

According to sources, China requested for the meet yesterday.

India has urged China to sincerely engage with it to restore peace and tranquillity in border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation.

Speaking at the weekly briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the way ahead is negotiations both through diplomatic and military channels.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

At least two rounds of Brigade-Commander level talks have taken place ever since China tried to unilaterally change the status quo.

Singh is on a three-day visit to Russia to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of SCO.

