Rajnath Singh's statement on China standoff just 'rhetoric': Chidambaram

In a veiled attack on Rajnath Singh, Congress leader on Saturday said that the Union Defence Minister's statement that no one can touch an inch of India's territory was just "rhetoric" and pointed out that Chinese troops are still on the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) as per the assessment of security agencies.

"Indian security agencies have assessed that Chinese troops are still up to 1.5 km on the Indian side of the LAC (according to India's perception). In May, Chinese troops had intruded up to 5 km on our side of the LAC," he said in a tweet.

"All talk of 'no one had intruded into Indian territory and no one is inside Indian territory' was empty rhetoric. Defence Minister's statement that "no one can touch an inch of India's territory is just more rhetoric," the Congress leader further stated in another tweet.

Further slamming the Centre, Chidambaram said: "As long as the Government does not acknowledge the reality, the status quo ante will be an elusive goal.

