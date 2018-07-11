Rajya Sabha MPs can now speak in any of 22 scheduled languages in the House

From the forthcoming of Parliament, MPs will be able to speak in the House in any of the 22 Indian languages listed in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, Chairman M said on Tuesday.

The Secretariat has arranged for facility for five more languages - Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani, and

Naidu formally inducted the interpreters for these languages on Tuesday.

Of the 22 scheduled languages, Rajya Sabha has earlier established Service for 12 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

For five languages - Bodo, Maithili, Manipuri, Marathi and Nepali, interpreters of Lok Sabha are being deployed.

ALSO READ: The opposition has an upper hand in the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman contest

Naidu said: "I have always felt that mother tongue is the natural medium to convey our feelings and thoughts without any retention. In a multilingual setting such as Parliament, members must not feel handicapped or inferior to others due to language constraints."

"That's why I was keen to have facility for all the I am glad this is becoming a reality from the coming Monsoon Session," he added.

An official said that the has made "special efforts" to identify, select and train interpreters in these five languages and took help of various universities and missions of the states in New Delhi.