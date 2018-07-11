JUST IN
SC pulls up Centre, UP govt for 'lethargy' in protecting Taj Mahal

A bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said no concrete steps have been taken by the government, despite a parliamentary standing committee report on Taj's protection

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Centre and its authorities for their "lethargy" in taking steps to protect the Taj Mahal, dubbing the issue of preserving the historic medieval structure a "hopeless cause".

The apex court also expressed anguish over the Uttar Pradesh government's failure to come out with a vision document to preserve and protect the Taj Mahal.

It directed the Centre to furnish full details of the steps taken and action required to be taken for protecting the iconic monument.

A bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said no concrete steps have been taken by the government, despite a parliamentary standing committee report on Taj's protection.

The Centre told the bench that Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur was assessing air pollution level in and around the mausoleum and will give its report in four months.

It said a special committee has also been set up to find the source of pollution in and around the Taj, which will suggest measures to prevent it.

The bench said it will hear the matter on day-to-day basis from July 31.
First Published: Wed, July 11 2018. 14:09 IST

