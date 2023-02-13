JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi kickstarts Wayanad constituency visit, meets tribal family
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned briefly as opposition creates ruckus

MPs from opposition parties too kept raising slogans demanding revocation of suspension of Patil, and several of them trooped in the Well of the House

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Opposition parties

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Twitter@ANI
Photo: Twitter@ANI

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned briefly on Monday as opposition parties raised slogans demanding revocation of suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and setting up of a JPC to probe allegations against the Adani Group.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition party members insisted that the Chair allow Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to speak in the House.

When Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar permitted Kharge to speak, several members from the treasury benches started raising slogans.

However, the remarks made by Kharge were expunged by the chair.

In the meantime, MPs from opposition parties too kept raising slogans demanding revocation of suspension of Patil, and several of them trooped in the Well of the House.

Patil was suspended from the House for the remainder of the Budget session for circulating an unauthorised video of house proceedings.

As the slogan shouting continued, Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal suggested the Chair adjourn the House briefly and speak to protesting members.

The Chair the adjourned the proceedings till 11:50 am.

Read our full coverage on Rajya Sabha

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:26 IST

`
