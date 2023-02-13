Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned briefly as opposition creates ruckus

proceedings were adjourned briefly on Monday as raised slogans demanding revocation of suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and setting up of a JPC to probe allegations against the Adani Group.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition party members insisted that the Chair allow Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to speak in the House.

When Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar permitted Kharge to speak, several members from the treasury benches started raising slogans.

However, the remarks made by Kharge were expunged by the chair.

In the meantime, MPs from too kept raising slogans demanding revocation of suspension of Patil, and several of them trooped in the Well of the House.

Patil was suspended from the House for the remainder of the Budget session for circulating an unauthorised video of house proceedings.

As the slogan shouting continued, Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal suggested the Chair adjourn the House briefly and speak to protesting members.

The Chair the adjourned the proceedings till 11:50 am.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)