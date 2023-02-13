JUST IN
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim's Yuksom town on Monday: NCS
Hosting Aero India 2023 matter of pride for State: Karnataka CM Bommai
PM calls for popularising Yoga, traditional forms of Indian medicine
UP minister urges public to worship cow on this Valentine's Day
Economic and social progress should be just and inclusive: President Murmu
Biggest Aero India set to take off in Bengaluru with self-reliance pitch
India, US strengthening ties on critical technologies: Ambassador Jones
DRI seizes over than Rs 1,000 cr of contraband each month, says agency's DG
Service to poor, marginalised is first yajna for our country: PM Modi
Anurag Thakur unveils newly constructed hostel of SAI in Lucknow, UP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
TMS Ep367: India's infra ambitions, Railways, markets, pledging of shares
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Karampura, rescue operation underway

As many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were carrying out the firefighting operations at the time of filing this report

Topics
Delhi | fire

ANI  General News 

Photo: Twitter@ANI
Photo: Twitter@ANI

A fire broke out at a factory near the Moti Nagar Police Station in Karampura on Sunday night, officials informed.

As many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were carrying out the firefighting operations at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at the Punjab National bank (PNB) located in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi.

16 fire engines reached the spot as soon as word of the fire was received, and eventually brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported in the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 08:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.