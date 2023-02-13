Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Karampura, rescue operation underway

A broke out at a factory near the Moti Nagar Police Station in Karampura on Sunday night, officials informed.

As many as 27 tenders were rushed to the spot and were carrying out the firefighting operations at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

Earlier on Saturday, a broke out at the Punjab bank (PNB) located in the Karol Bagh area of .

16 fire engines reached the spot as soon as word of the fire was received, and eventually brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported in the incident.

