Rajya Sabha to discuss situation arising out of rising Omicron cases

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will have a short duration discussion on the situation arising out of Omicron variant cases being reported in the country.
At least nine members have given notices on the Omicron variant issue, which is in surge in some parts of the world and some cases have been reported in the country also.
A total of six patients have tested positive for Coronavirus' (Covid-19) new Omicron variant in the capital city so far. However, Delhi's first Omicron infected patient has been discharged from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital.
With four new Omicron cases detected in Delhi, India's Omicron tally has climbed to 53. India reported 5,784 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 571 days, taking its overall tally to 3,47,03,644, according to the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move a Bill on amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 for consideration and amendment. The Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha.
