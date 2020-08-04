Ram temple ceremony to miss key players of the movement amid Covid-19

Amid the shadow of Covid-19 and a growing list of political leaders unable to attend the event as they find themselves quarantined, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and perform bhoomi pujan of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon.

The list of the 175 people invited for the event, as also of the 2,000 places from which soil has been collected and 1,500 sources of water from which it has been fetched for the ceremony, has been carefully chosen to reflect the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s interpretation of Indian history and its ...