JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

No matter who develops vaccine, India will have to scale it up: ICMR chief
Business Standard

Ram temple ceremony to miss key players of the movement amid Covid-19

The Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony tomorrow will miss key players of the movement

Topics
Ram temple | Narendra Modi | Ayodhya

Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

Amid the shadow of Covid-19 and a growing list of political leaders unable to attend the event as they find themselves quarantined, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and perform bhoomi pujan of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon.

The list of the 175 people invited for the event, as also of the 2,000 places from which soil has been collected and 1,500 sources of water from which it has been fetched for the ceremony, has been carefully chosen to reflect the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s interpretation of Indian history and its ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 06:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU