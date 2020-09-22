Ram temple Trust applies for permission to accept foreign donations

-
ALSO READ
Ready to enjoy the fruit: Wait over for man who designed Ram temple
VHP-BJP to reach out to 100 million households for donations to Ram Mandir
Ram Temple dream fulfilled through peaceful means due to PM: CM Adityanath
PM unveils Ram temple plaque, postage stamp to commemorate 'bhoomi pujan'
Court disputes to riots:A brief timeline of Babri Masjid-Ram temple dispute
-
The Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has applied for permission from the central government to accept foreign donations for the construction of Ram temple here, a Trust official said.
Devotees from foreign countries have started sending donations for the Ram temple to the Trust, its office in-charge Prakash Gupta said.
On Tuesday, the office received a cheque of 1,500 dollars from an American citizen of Indian origin. The Trust will soon open an NRI account where the donations in foreign currencies will be deposited, he said.
Since the ground-breaking ceremony on August 5 for the Ram temple, donations have been pouring in, and the Trust's funds have risen to Rs 75 crore, he said.
"The Trust is receiving regular donations from devotees in the country. Now devotees in foreign countries are donating through cheques, mostly in different foreign currencies," Gupta said.
"The Trust has applied for permission from the government of India to receive these foreign donations. The permission is likely to be granted soon, after which the Trust will open an NRI account in Punjab National Bank," he said.
Gupta said people in large numbers are offering cash donations varying from Rs 11 to Rs 11,000.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU