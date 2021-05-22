Ramdev has no ill-will against modern science, its practitioners: Patanjali

-
ALSO READ
Centre must take action against Ramdev for unscientific statements: IMA
Patanjali Ayurved raises Rs 175 cr through non-convertible debentures
Patanjali's Coronil, 1st 'proof-based' drug to fight Covid, gets govt nod
Ruchi Soya announces acquisition of Patanjali's biscuits biz for Rs 60 cr
Exercise-based cardiac rehab added to stroke recovery, reveals study
-
Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust on Saturday denied allegations by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) that yoga guru Ramdev has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.
Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA had earlier on Saturday said Ramdev is seen saying that "allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwalilya science hai... (allopathy is such a stupid science)"
Ramdev has "utmost regards" for doctors and support staff who have been working day and night during such a challenging time of the pandemic, said a statement issued by the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust.
He was "reading out a forwarded WhatsApp message received by him and various other members who were participating in the event", it added.
"Swami jee has no ill-will against the modern science and good practitioners of modern medicine. What is being attributed against him is false and nugatory," said the statement signed by Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust General Secretary Acharya Balakrishna.
Earlier, the IMA said the Union health ministry should take action against Ramdev as he has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU