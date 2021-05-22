Clean chit by CBI to Lalu Prasad in connection to DLF bribery case

-
ALSO READ
Lalu's health stable, does not face any medical risks: J'khand prisons dept
Jail release likely on Monday, but Lalu to return home after recovery
RJD president Lalu Prasad's bail petition in Dumka case to come up today
Fodder Scam: Jharkhand HC defers Lalu Prasad's bail plea to Feb 19
Court rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail application in fodder scam case
-
In relief to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given him a clean chit in connection with a bribery case involving DLF.
According to CBI sources, the central probe agency had initiated a preliminary enquiry for corruption against Lalu Prasad and the real estate developer DLF group in January 2018. The CBI PE was to probe over the allegations if the DLF Group, eyeing rail land lease project in Mumbai's Bandra and upgradation of New Delhi Railway Station, had bribed Lalu Prasad, a former railway minister with a property in an upscale South Delhi's New Friend Colony.
The source said that it was alleged that AB Exports, an alleged shell company, had bought a property in New Friends Colony for nearly Rs 5 crore in December 2007 while its actual circle rate was Rs 30 crore at that time. The transaction for buying the property was allegedly funded by DLF Home Developers and routed through Lexis Infotech and a few other shell companies.
However, in 2011, Tejashwi Yadav, and Lalu Prasad's daughters - Chanda Yadav and Ragini - allegedly bought over AB Exports for a mere Rs 4 lakh by transfer of shares. Thus the property of New Friends Colony was transferred to them. The source said that the CBI had also probed the role of Praveen Jain and Amit Katyal, who executed the transactions between the DLF Group and RJD leader.
The CBI source said that the "PE has been closed as no case has been made out of the allegations".
According to sources, the clean chit to the RJD leader was given by Rishi Kumar Shukla before his retirement from the top post. Lalu Prasad was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in April this year in a Dumka treasury case, which is linked to Bihar fodder scam case. He was accused of withdrawing over Rs 3 crore from the treasury. Before granted bail, Lalu Prasad spent more than three years in jail
--IANS
aks/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU